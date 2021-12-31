Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,735,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,381,000 after acquiring an additional 71,024 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $254.95 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

