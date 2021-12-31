Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 78,418 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,000. CVS Health comprises 3.0% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.9% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 64.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 13.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $104.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

