Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Takes $2.47 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after acquiring an additional 102,937 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.2% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 90,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of -63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

