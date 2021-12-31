Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 500 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 148,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $23.46 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

