Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,392,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.11. The company has a market cap of $195.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

