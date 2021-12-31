Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Invests $271,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $191.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.54 and a 200 day moving average of $253.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.