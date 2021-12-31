Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 67,132 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of GE opened at $94.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.37. The company has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

