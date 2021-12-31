Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $95.36 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $73.88 and a 52 week high of $95.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.85.

