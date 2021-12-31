Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 1.24% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.60. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 62.00%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.28%.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

