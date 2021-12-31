Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,351 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 23.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 260,941 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 734,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 653,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 382,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPT opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

