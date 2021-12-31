Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 479 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,567,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,830,000 after buying an additional 657,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,311,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,650,000 after buying an additional 395,178 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,914,000 after buying an additional 175,964 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,791,000 after buying an additional 3,406,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,281,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,946,000 after buying an additional 651,534 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

