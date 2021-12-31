Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

BSRR stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 197,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.