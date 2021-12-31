Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,759 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,665,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 6.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $70,400,000 after buying an additional 767,113 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.73. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $116.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,170,755 shares of company stock worth $122,882,236 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.