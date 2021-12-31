Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $232,000 Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,702,000 after buying an additional 1,486,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 83.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,820,000 after buying an additional 1,091,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,218 shares of company stock valued at $11,276,705. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.92.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Westpark Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

