Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Invests $368,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,652 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Visa by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

NYSE:V opened at $217.87 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

