Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Down to $17.89

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.89, but opened at $17.46. Similarweb shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 354 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Similarweb alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth $788,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth $2,629,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth $985,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth $2,049,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth $10,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Company Profile (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.