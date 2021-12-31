Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.29 and a beta of 2.39. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,798,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.