Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Trading 18% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $87.17 million and approximately $62.15 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

SLP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,206,922,663 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

