Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Snap-on posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,951,000 after buying an additional 44,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after buying an additional 395,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,599,000 after buying an additional 53,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Snap-on by 105.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after buying an additional 509,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

SNA opened at $214.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $165.88 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

