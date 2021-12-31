Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Shares Down 0.7%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.87. Approximately 44,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 111,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCGLY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 5.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.