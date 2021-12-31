Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.41. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 147,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

