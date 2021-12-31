SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 109,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 47,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get SolGold alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SolGold Plc engages in exploration of copper gold. It focuses on Blanca, Cascabel, La Hueca, and Porvenir projects. The company was founded by Nicholas Mather on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.