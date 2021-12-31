Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.22. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 135,625 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.44 million and a P/E ratio of -44.00.

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.