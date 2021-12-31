Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 3,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 6,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.

About Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF)

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and distribution of northern white frac sand. The company operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate. Its services include proppants, logistics, terminals, storage and transfer of chemicals, and field solutions.

