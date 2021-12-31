Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

SWX opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.91.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

