Sovryn (SOV) 1-Day Volume Hits $581,562.00

Sovryn (CURRENCY:SOV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Sovryn has a total market cap of $186.92 million and approximately $581,562.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sovryn coin can now be bought for $9.33 or 0.00020290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sovryn has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sovryn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00057400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,635.91 or 0.07907167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,227.90 or 1.00533820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00072991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00052393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Sovryn Coin Profile

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,035,070 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC

Sovryn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sovryn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sovryn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sovryn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.