Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $161,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.21. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $89.44 and a 1-year high of $107.46.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.017 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

