Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 250,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPDI. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $393,000.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPDI. DA Davidson began coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th.

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.