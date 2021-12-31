Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 4,115 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

CWB stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $92.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.42 and its 200-day moving average is $85.98.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

