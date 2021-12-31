Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 631 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 503,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,066,000 after acquiring an additional 223,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of MET opened at $62.58 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

