SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 664,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 6,418,030 shares.The stock last traded at $112.95 and had previously closed at $113.21.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.67 and a 200 day moving average of $125.83.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,075,000 after buying an additional 6,374,810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,905,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,608,000 after buying an additional 1,271,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,400,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,332,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $82,799,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.