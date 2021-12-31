SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 0.8% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 629,359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,128,000 after purchasing an additional 679,708 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 186,054 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 177,384 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 345,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 138,705 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $128.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.55. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $103.66 and a 12 month high of $129.71.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

