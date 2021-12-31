Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEPJY. HSBC upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

