SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

SSEZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered SSE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

SSEZY stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. SSE has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $23.69.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

