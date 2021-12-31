Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI) dropped 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 1,159,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,220,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65.

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03).

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

