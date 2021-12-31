Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $478.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to announce sales of $478.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $505.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $451.18 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $186.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.66. 65,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,796. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.07%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 124.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

