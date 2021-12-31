STASIS EURO Price Tops $1.14 on Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $112.56 million and $6.12 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002448 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00042427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007081 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 99,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.