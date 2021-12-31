State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 24,165 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,165 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Callaway Golf worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,413 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,748,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,753,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,899,000 after buying an additional 452,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 29.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,320,000 after buying an additional 435,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELY opened at $27.63 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

