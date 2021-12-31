State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 627 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of NewMarket worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 816,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after acquiring an additional 49,596 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,066,000 after acquiring an additional 79,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NYSE:NEU opened at $347.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $432.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.80.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $622.21 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.15%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

