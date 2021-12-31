State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 9,917 Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Heska at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Heska by 4.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter worth $698,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter worth $362,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter worth $3,634,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Heska by 13.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $185.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.15. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.01 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

