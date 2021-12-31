State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Badger Meter worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 35.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Badger Meter by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Badger Meter by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 46.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.73. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.98 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.70.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.49 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

