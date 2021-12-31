State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of American Eagle Outfitters at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 181.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $163,000.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

