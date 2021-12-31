Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.58 million.

STVN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Stevanato Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,154,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

