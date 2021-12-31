Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Acquires 150,000 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $221,737.85.

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,427,750.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 100 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,288.00.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $19.88 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,712,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.