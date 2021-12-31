Stock Traders Buy High Volume of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Call Options (NYSE:PRPB)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 6,028 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 701% compared to the average daily volume of 753 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the second quarter worth $878,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the second quarter valued at about $989,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 7.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,900,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after buying an additional 193,151 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 22.9% during the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the second quarter valued at about $539,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

PRPB stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

