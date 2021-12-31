Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

SYBT stock opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,177.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

