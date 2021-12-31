StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.97

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.97 and last traded at C$6.97, with a volume of 10197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -79.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.24 per share, with a total value of C$499,416.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$499,416.

About StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.