StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.97

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.97 and last traded at C$6.97, with a volume of 10197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SVI. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.67.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.24 per share, with a total value of C$499,416.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$499,416.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

