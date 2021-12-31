Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Trading Down 6.9%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Studio City International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $613.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 265.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,158,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,902,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.76% of Studio City International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

