Sumokoin (SUMO) Market Capitalization Hits $2.81 Million

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sumokoin has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $19,962.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0691 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 47,358,053 coins and its circulating supply is 40,658,053 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

